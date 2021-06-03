Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Brazilian reports revealed that the former Brazilian striker, Mario Jardel, nicknamed “Super Mario”, who won the Golden Boot as top scorer for the five major leagues in Europe twice, was stolen the two shoes that he crowned with, during his joining with Porto and Sporting Lisbon, Portugal, and Galatasaray, which is what prompted him to file a report with the police.

The former Porto star revealed that the thieves broke into his home in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza at dawn and stole two golden shoes that he was crowned with with Porto and Sporting Lisbon of Portugal, Galatasaray of Turkey, another silver, and another bronze award.

Jardel, 47, appealed to his followers on his official account in “Instagram” to help him find the stolen prizes, saying: “The emotional value of the prizes is greater than their financial value.” Jardel spoke about the details of the theft incident on the Brazilian Globo Sport website, as he reviewed during the titles video. that he had before it was stolen. The Brazilian striker was crowned the Portuguese League top scorer 5 times with Porto, as well as the Copa Libertadores Championship in 1995, and the Champions League in the 1999-2000 season. He won many titles during his career, the most famous of which is “Super Mario”, the sniper, and Porto’s lighthouse, among others, because of his wonderful ability to score Objectives. Mario Jardel was crowned top scorer in the Portuguese league five times, four times with FC Porto and once with the Sporting team. He also won the title of best scorer for the Copa Libertadores in 1995 with Gremio, and once the top scorer in the Champions League in 2000 With 10 goals, he also won four Portuguese titles, three Portuguese Cups, four Super Cups, and the Copa Libertadores once with Gremio in 1995.