One of the worst news that was released in recent days was the announcement of the postponement of the film Mario with a message from Shigeru Miyamoto. However, it seems that what attracted the most attention was the way in which the warning was communicated: starting with the sentence “This is Miyamoto“, which generated a huge wave of memes for social media.

After the announcement of the postponement, and to the disappointment of the community, the enormous creativity of the users could not be missing, who immediately shared some memes due to the way in which the Japanese creative began the declaration.

Now that the Super Mario movie will arrive in April 2023, humor has been the best medicine for the community, which believed that “This is Miyamoto” was the beginning of a message in a fake account, but sadly it didn’t. . Below you can take a look at some of the funniest tweets.

This is Miyamoto. Shouldn’t have left your phone unlocked lol pic.twitter.com/2gkZf8ReB8 – JPR (@ JPRPT98) April 27, 2022



This is Miyamoto. Donkey Kong is dead. pic.twitter.com/9fyigGbU1E – Kremling Kampaigner (@KRoolKountry) April 26, 2022



This is Miyamoto. I’ve never forgiven you all for the way you reacted to the reveal of The Wind Waker. In the blackest part of my heart, I wish you the very same hell that you wish on your worst enemies. – Imran Khan (@imranzomg) April 26, 2022



“Hi, is this Nintendo of America?”

“No, this is Miyamoto.” https://t.co/ir0wCi3GeK pic.twitter.com/V3LL8EGcwV – Rebecca Stone (@forestminish) April 26, 2022



We will probably see others as time passes: after all, there is a year left to the premiere of the film!

Source: GamesRadar