Just like his plays up Nintendo seems to take the exact same approach with the Super Mario, that is, do not let anything leak out. Aside from a recently postponed and scheduled launch window now in April 2023 and a voice cast consisting of Chris Pratt as Mario, Jack Black as Bowser and Charlie Day as Luigi, no one even knows what the film is about. Until now (maybe).

Earlier this month, a post on Reddit claimed to have an overall synopsis of the film, as well as many other unconfirmed details such as additional characters and even the credits scene. The leak suggested that Mario and Luigi will use accents from New York, Brooklyn and that the film is a musical, with several songs.

There was no concrete evidence for this rumor, so there would be no particular reason to believe it. However, the post was soon removed due to a copyright infringement request, presumably from Nintendo or Illumination (the animation studio behind the film).

Of course, that only helped publicize the leak, as the original post had already been shared elsewhere on Reddit and other forums. As for how this information might have leaked early, presumably it came from people who watched the film’s test screenings.



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings





Well-known insider Jeff Grubb theorizes the same thing on his GrubbSnax podcast, where he read the entire post on Reddit. He also adds that he finds the leak credible due to the postponement of the release date. “They probably showed it to test audiences and … they’re probably not very happy with that“says Grubb in the video above.

Whether this is true or not, we just have to wait until 2023 when this film will finally arrive in all cinemas.

Source: The Gamer