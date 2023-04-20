Monopoly returns to the world of video games on the occasion of the release of the film Super Mario Bros., the film, which has already broken all box office records a few weeks after its release. In this new version of the board game, Mario will have to team up with his historic friends, from his brother Luigi to Princess Peach, to defeat the super villain Bowser, who will try in every way to create chaos within the game. Thanks to new game mechanics, including the tube boxes, the matches will be halfway between a board game and a video game.

In Monopoly Super Mario Bros. the film, in fact, the board is transformed into the Mushroom Kingdom and the property cards become the landscapes seen in the film. The objective of the game is to collect as many coins as possible by exchanging and bargaining like crazy. Bowser’s pawn moves around the board with the players. Each time Bowser passes over a property, it is converted in Game Over mode: if he manages to convert all properties, the game is over. To avoid this, players will have to pay the Continue mode cost in order to collect rent. Also, if players end up on the same tile as Bowser, they’ll have to face him and try to win or end up in jail. Anyone who ends up on the teleport tube square will have the opportunity to transport to another area of ​​the board.