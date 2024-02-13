Super Mario is a series full of characters, including heroes, enemies and allies of the Italian plumber. The world of cosplay often recreates the most famous faces, but without too much creativity. Now, missbrisolo offers us its own version of Toad in a female version, with attention to the last detail. here is the Toad cosplay in female version realized by missbrisolo.

missbrisolo he created a more anthropomorphic cosplay of the female version of Toad (be careful, it's not Toadette, because it would be pink). She added glasses and, even if it is not very visible in these shots, she used makeup to create a color pattern that recalls that of the Amanita muscaria, i.e. white dots on a red background, making us understand that her beauty can be poisonous!

What do you think of the Toad cosplay in female version made by missbrisolo?