Super Mario Sunshinethe iconic 3D platformer starring Nintendo’s iconic, moustached plumber and originally released for GameCube in 2002, he gets a spectacular demake in pixel art. Have you ever wondered what this game would have been like if it came out on Game Boy Advance?

Well the artist Hut brought this idea to life, releasing a truly adorable illustration. The artist chose the iconic Borgo Delfino to adapt the title to two dimensions and with a very different aesthetic compared to the original version. Of course you have to keep in mind that this is a simple illustration and, therefore, there is no playable type of demo for this 2D Super Mario Sunshine.

Below you can take a look at the illustration, but if you like Hut’s work, you can take a look at his profile as you can find lots of spectacular illustrations starring Sonic or The Legend of Zelda among others.

Mario Sunshine except it’s one of those weird GBA ports that’s kinda like the game but isn’t pic.twitter.com/gNtjaSQvFw – hut (@huttaburger) April 26, 2022



Super Mario will be starring in a new movie that has recently been postponed to 2023.

Source: Nintendo Life