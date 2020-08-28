Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe became popular as ‘Super Mario’ at the 2016 Rio Olympic closing ceremony. He will probably not attend the Tokyo Olympics starting on 23 July next year. Abe, who has held the post of the longest consecutive prime minister in Japan’s history so far, has resigned due to health reasons.

His health is getting worse. In Rio, the joyful manner in which Abe had invited people to the Tokyo Olympics became quite popular among fans all over the world. If these games were not postponed due to the Kovid-19 pandemic this year, Abe would have sat with the International Olympic Committee Chairman Thomas Bak at a venue designed for the VIPs at its opening ceremony.

Read, Sad to know about the ill health of dear friend Shinzo Abe: Narendra Modi

Jeff Kingston, who teaches ‘Japan politics’ at the University of Tokyo, said, “I think it won’t make much difference (organizing).” The Olympic benefited from his support but now the situation is beyond the control of the Prime Minister. Their successors may not care that much, but now it will depend on the IOC, the Tokyo Organizing Committee and the sports associations around the world.



Abe was instrumental in getting Tokyo hosted, Abe was present in Buenos Aires in 2013 when the city was announced to host. Tokyo had hosted, beating Istanbul. Meanwhile, several tsunamis have damaged the Nuclear Power Center, but Abe has been able to understand the IOC every time.

David Leheny, who studies politics at Tokyo’s Waseda University, said, “I think it will be heartbreaking for Abe.” The Olympics would have been such an achievement that he would have proudly said, ‘Yes I did it.’