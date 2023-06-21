













As for the gameplay, it shows that Super Mario RPG will keep it intact. Turn-based combat will be back, but it will look more detailed and active thanks to new technologies. Not to mention that the overall charm of the title on Super Nintendo is maintained with the small design of the protagonists.

Other improvements that this title will have were not disclosed. However, just switching to high-definition graphics will be enough to attract old fans and even new ones. After all, this title has quite a few fans waiting for its return and is often mentioned as one of the best plumber games.

Source: Nintendo

The Super Mario RPG remake launches on November 11 for Nintendo Switch. Those interested can already pre-purchase the title from this very day. So if you are one of those interested in experiencing it for the first time or again, do not hesitate to buy it. Did you play the original?

