1996 was certainly a very interesting year for the video game market, given the birth of legendary franchises such as Crash Bandicoot, Resident Evil or Tomb Raider. However, we must not forget the arrival of the nintendo 64 in stores, along with a game capable of revolutionizing an entire genre, such as super mario 64. In the same period, however, the mustachioed plumber found himself in an adventure completely different from his usual, where in addition to jumping on the poor goombas and koopas of the mushroom kingdom, he collided with statistics, turn-based combat And pre-rendered graphics.

The start of a journey

Posted on March 9, 1996 in Japan and on May 13 of the same year in North America, exclusively on the SNES, Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars it’s a title that in its “small” way has managed to make a difference both to the popular Nintendo franchise and to the people who worked on it. The work directed by Yoshihiko Maekawa And Chihiro Fujioka presents itself as an adventure with light and surreal tones, able to give the right tribute to Miyamoto’s creation while still adding a touch of marked originality to its interior.

The development of the title started in 1994in response to the desire to make a JRPG with Mario and that of Square Soft to want more appealing to Western audiences. In this historical period, in fact, the works of the Japanese publisher never managed to sell as much as hoped. For this reason, many interesting products – such as different chapters of Final Fantasy or Trials of Mana – they did not see any kind of distribution beyond Japanese soil. Europe itself was even more cornered, as masterpieces of the caliber of Chrono Trigger they only managed to reach North America.

So the team set to work to create a product that could achieve a whole new audience and, at the same time, to transport correctly the spirit of Super Mario towards unknown heights. The way to achieve this difficult balance was achieved by dividing the entire gameplay into two parts: one side the exploration of the game map, on the other i typical turn-based combat.

Told like this, it almost seems that the developers have gone on the safe side by following too well-established dynamics, even for the 90s. In part this is true, but the real strength of Super Mario RPG remains in its intelligent game design, which managed to exploit the mechanics of the franchise until then thought impossible to merge with JRPGs.

So he changed the type of map, where instead of being completely interconnected, it was divided into areas. The latter had to be selected through a world map, typical of platformers of those years, and represented places visibly inspired by the mystical mushroom kingdom, such as cities, forests, castles, caves inhabited by the most desperate creatures, ships, labyrinths and much more. The world was more alive than ever thanks to the presence of many NPCs that Mario meets on his way, demonstrating a universe of Toad and Yoshi in a completely new perspective for players.

The combat system it then combined the typical combat system with turns, statistics and levels, with action dynamics. The player thus had to not only decide which spell or attack to use, but also be careful to perform it correctly some QTEs to execute the attack in the best way. In this way, the game tried to keep the user always interested, fascinated and intrigued by each encounter. True, perhaps this solution decreased the degree of strategy and general difficulty, but the balance that was created was able to amuse players of all ages and experience.

Hard to forget

A memorable journey about twenty hours not only for its gameplay, but above all for the world that Nintendo and Square have managed to build. The game’s graphics were eye-catching, given the use of pre-rendered 3D models to offer a certain idea of ​​three-dimensionality. A visual solution that other games of the period also adopted, such as the gods trilogy Donkey Kong Country or Sonic 3D Blast, and despite the years it still remains fascinating today. Maybe in some sections it risks becoming too confusing to the eye, but the atmosphere and the artistic style offer a perspective that is still enviable today.

Hideo Minaba, Kiyofumi Kato and Yuko Hatae then introduced a number of new characters into the game, such as Geno, Mallow, CrocusThe Axem Rangers and many others. Faces that may be different from those to which the public has become accustomed, but so varied and over the top that they are even among the favorites of fans of the series. There was obviously no shortage of historical personalities of the caliber of Peach And Bowserad hoc recontextualized in the style of Super Mario RPG.

All this was supported by the splendid soundtrack of Yoko Shimomura. The composer, later known by titles such as Kingdom Hearts And Mario & Luigi, made the most of Nintendo’s second generation sound chips, through highly respected original compositions and remixes. Songs like Happy Adventure – Delightful Adventure or Beware the Forest’s Mushrooms are still remembered today as some of the best available in the whole stock for SNES, if not for the gaming world in general.

A cult video game

Upon its publication, the work did not achieve the desired successdue to an audience more interested in the offer proposed by the former Playstation and from SEGA Saturnwith their futuristic and beautiful 3D graphics. The same launch of the third Nintendo console, expected to arrive in stores within a few months, has completely overshadowed this release. The Japanese company even decided to do not release the game in Europe, probably due to sales forecasts clearly below expectations. Square, for its part, made the decision to give less and less importance to Nintendo’s platforms, to the point of risking bankruptcy in extremely ambitious projects such as the CGI film by Final Fantasy.

Old continent audiences had to wait until August 22, 2008 to be able to officially play this product with the service Virtual Console For Wii. An emulated version a twelve years later from the original, and obviously not localized in other languages ​​than English, but which has finally allowed many people to rediscover this adventure. Old and new generations of gamers have started a real cult towards Super Mario RPG, also thanks to the success that Paper Mario And Mario & Luigi have encountered over time. These two series, created respectively by Intelligent System and AlphaDream, take the ideas introduced by the work of Square, expanding and modernizing them for a new audience. Many personalities who took part in it then continued to work on these projects, such as Fujioka And Shimomura.

A “video game cult” status that, over the years, has generated a great deal of interest online, with multiple requests to see characters like Geno in other Mario episodes, or even playable in Super Smash Bros. An actually complicated move, given that the original contract sees the original characters created for Super Mario RPG under the owned by Square Enix, and not from Nintendo. However, this has not prevented fans from paying homage to this title through fan-projects of various kinds, further spreading the Legend of the Seven Stars.

An unexpected future

Super Mario RPG: The Legend of the Seven Stars reappeared on the Wii U Virtual Console on December 24, 2015, and as one of the pre-installed games in the SuperNintendo Classic Edition of 2017. These moves have given hope for the arrival of this classic in the Nintendo Switch Online catalog for some time, but despite strong demand, to date it has not seen its arrival for subscribers to the service. A particular situation whose motivation was not understood, at least until last week, when a complete remake exclusively for Switch.

The goal of this reproposition seems to be to offer the original experience through the technologies of our day. So it doesn’t seem like a job that reinvents the game, like maybe the recent ones dead space And resident evil 4, at least from the information that was provided by the two companies. There is still time to unveil the different improvements quality of life to the whole experience, but in the moment the nostalgia effect is certainly powerful, also thanks to the return of some minds behind the original work such as Yoko Shimomura working on the new soundtrack.

The appointment is therefore scheduled for November 17, 2023, when new young – or expert – players will have the opportunity to experience – or relive – a fairy tale that has influenced the video game industry more than one can imagine.