Nintendo has released a new update for Super Mario RPG With the'update 1.0.1 which appears rather important, given the numerous fixes which are specified in the official notes.
Although Nintendo often resorts to hasty explanations such as “increased stability” or something like that, in this case we can see that the patch corrects some specific bugs and problems detected during the game for the new Mariesco RPG for Nintendo Switch, a remake of the classic for Super Nintendo.
Many fixes affect the progression in the game, which in some cases could crash when some of the problems encountered became apparent, therefore this patch 1.0.1 is of fundamental importance for all owners of the game.
A slightly too surprised Mario
Among the major fixes we find the fixing of the problem that could to block the progression due to the lack of Paratroopas in Land's End, and the bug that could appear after a battle in the Mushroom Kingdom, because another battle kept appearing immediately afterwards.
In Merrymore, progression could be blocked because Mario remained in his surprised pose, unable to move forward, while in Bowser's Keep, in the section with six doors, in some cases it was not possible to enter some of these.
Also resolved a problem in the Sunken Ship, in the area with the many cannons, which could become blocked again because there was a risk that Mario was “surprised”. Evidently, Mario had this tendency to freeze in a surprised pose in Super Mario RPG, hopefully this patch can remedy this problem.
In any case, the game is very good as we also reported in our review of Super Mario RPG, and after this update it should be even better.
