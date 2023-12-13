Nintendo has released a new update for Super Mario RPG With the'update 1.0.1 which appears rather important, given the numerous fixes which are specified in the official notes.

Although Nintendo often resorts to hasty explanations such as “increased stability” or something like that, in this case we can see that the patch corrects some specific bugs and problems detected during the game for the new Mariesco RPG for Nintendo Switch, a remake of the classic for Super Nintendo.

Many fixes affect the progression in the game, which in some cases could crash when some of the problems encountered became apparent, therefore this patch 1.0.1 is of fundamental importance for all owners of the game.