Super Mario RPG was one of the surprises of today’s Nintendo Direct, presented with a trailer for everyone’s delight. Now it’s time to see quite a bit of Images static, which show in a plastic way the excellent graphic rejuvenation work done by the developers, who have modernized the game giving it a look more in line with that of the most recent version of Mario.

So, below you can see a gallery full of images from the Super Mario RPG remake, which will surely make you happy:

Meanwhile, the official press release reminds us that Super Mario RPG was “originally released only in Japan and the United States for the Super NES”. In the game we will have to join “Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno in an RPG full of twists and treasures. Mario must join forces with his allies to stop the evil Blacksmith Gang, recover seven stars and repair the Starway. Whether you played the original or not, you can dive into this Nintendo Switch version of the very first RPG in the Super Mario series. Super Mario RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17.”