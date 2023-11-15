This week’s issue of Weekly Famitsu presents reviews of upcoming (or newly released) titles in Japan and the rest of the world. It is in our interest to shine a spotlight on the review of Super Mario RPGthe remake for Nintendo Switch the next one is coming November 17.

The score obtained by Super Mario RPG and of 34 out of 40. Three out of four editors gave it a score of 8 out of 10while the last one wanted to reward the remake developed by ArtePiazza with a nice 10 out of 10.

Below you will find the scores of the other reviews present in issue 1824 of the magazine, available these days in Japanese bookstores.

Source: Weekly Famitsu Street Gematsu