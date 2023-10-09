Like every Monday, the usual ranking of the most anticipated games from the readers of Famitsuwhich shows once again Super Mario RPG at the top, followed by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

As always, we would like to point out that this is a ranking drawn up on the basis of a survey conducted on a rather small but very significant sample of users. Being the most prestigious and historic video game magazine in Japanthe ranking can give us an idea of ​​what the general tastes of the public are in that country, a market of great importance for the entire panorama.

So let’s see the games most awaited by Famitsu readers: