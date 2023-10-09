Like every Monday, the usual ranking of the most anticipated games from the readers of Famitsuwhich shows once again Super Mario RPG at the top, followed by Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and Super Mario Bros. Wonder.
As always, we would like to point out that this is a ranking drawn up on the basis of a survey conducted on a rather small but very significant sample of users. Being the most prestigious and historic video game magazine in Japanthe ranking can give us an idea of what the general tastes of the public are in that country, a market of great importance for the entire panorama.
So let’s see the games most awaited by Famitsu readers:
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 853 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 731 votes
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 477 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 472 votes
- [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 360 votes
- [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 350 votes
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 345 votes
- [PS5] Tekken 8 – 307 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 231 votes
- [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 228 votes
- [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica – 186 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 180 votes
- [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns – 175 votes
- [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 148 votes
- [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 143 votes
- [NSW] Rear Sekai – 122 votes
- [NSW] Star Ocean: The Second Story R – 111 ratings
- [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 106 votes
- [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica – 101 votes
- [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 85 votes
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 80 votes
- [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 77 votes
- [PS4] Persona 5 Tactica – 74 votes
- [NSW] WarioWare: Move It – 71 votes
- [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 69 votes
- [NSW] Sonic Superstars – 67 votes
- [PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 64 votes
- [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 61 votes
- [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 58 votes
- [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 56 votes
Mario conquers everyone
Super Mario RPG therefore confirms itself as the most anticipated in Japan, thanks also to the nostalgia factor that distinguishes it, being a remake of the original released on SNES.
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth in second position only confirms the importance still held by the series in question at home, although apparently it cannot compete much with Mario, who also reappears in third position.
Closing the podium is in fact Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the new 2D platformer for Nintendo Switch which promises to revive the glories of the more traditional series from the Kyoto house. In fourth position we find Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.
