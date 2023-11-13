Super Mario RPG it’s still the most awaited game by readers of the Japanese magazine Famitsuwith Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in second place and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince rising to third place thanks to the release of Super Mario Bros. Wonder.

[NSW] Super Mario RPG – 917 votes [PS5] Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth – 853 votes [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 530 votes [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 345 votes [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth – 339 votes [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 318 votes [PS5] Tekken 8 – 249 votes [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 233 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 217 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 201 votes

Super Mario RPG will be released on November 17th, so the classification is destined to change shortly, while for the rest the titles generally reflect the tastes of Japanese users, see also Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince and Persona 3 Reload.