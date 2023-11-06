













This is an overview of what this legendary RPG offers, whose original version of the Super Nintendo was carried out by Squaresoft, the current Square Enix. It must be said that the entire video is in Japanese.

However, what speaks for itself are the images. Nintendo completely remade Super Mario RPG, since it left aside pre-rendered images and is using 3D models. In addition to preserving the entire base game, it has new options.

This is how you can choose between the soundtrack of yesteryear and arranged versions. In both cases Yoko Shimomura, the original composer, participates to preserve the musical quality.

Fountain: Nintendo.

Something that can also be seen is part of the story and characters of Super Mario RPG. Especially the enemies to face, which include the Smithy Gang.

Even Bowser himself has to ally himself with Mario and company to face these villains, and new allies like Mallow and Geno arrive.

One of the new features of this remake is that now the bosses have an introduction, and once the game is over you can fight them.

It is now possible to perform combo attacks that are spectacular to see in action. The minigames for which Super Mario RPG was so well known are back, and the same can be said for other occurrences from Squaresoft.

Fountain: Nintendo.

This is how in the second video In this note you can see Culex towards the end, a very powerful character who will challenge Mario and his friends. On November 17 this title will be available for sale.

