One week before the official release date, Super Mario RPG And leaked online in complete and playable form, which can be a detriment for Nintendo but also for the players, given that they will now have to deal with possible previews and spoilers everywhere, but it has also brought about some interesting information about the software.

As unfortunately often happens, Super Mario RPG was also somehow removed from the standard distribution circuit, with the ROM made available online through illegal methodsso there are those who are already playing it, although obviously in an unauthorized manner.

This is piracy in all respects, with all the consequences of the case, but evidently someone has already managed to force the defensive mechanisms of the software and upload a complete and functioning version through Nintendo Switch emulators on PC.

Beyond the fact of committing an offense in the use of this version, the problem for all other players is that various gameplay videos or simply information regarding the story and ending of the game can spread online.