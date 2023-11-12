Was the developer revealed of the remake of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch, made by Nintendo and Square Enix. A copyright notice attached to eShop pre-orders reveals that Japanese studio ArtePiazza developed the game.
Further details on the team behind the Super Mario RPG remake were shared by Twitter user Mondo_Mega, who showed through some content that includes spoilers to the game (and which we will therefore not share in this news) that Ayako Moriwaki from Nintendo EPD would direct Super Mario RPG for Switch.
According to Mondo_Mega, other Nintendo EPD staff members participated in the art direction, graphics, and user interface of Mario RPG. Nintendo Picturesthe animation studio formed last year, would provide graphics and animations for the characters.
Also several members of the original development team of Mario RPG would have worked on the new version, including event designer Taro Kudo, co-director Yoshihiko Maekawa and composer Yoko Shimomura.
It is then indicated that the involvement of Square Enix in Mario RPG for Switch he limited himself mainly to supervision.
More details on the authors of Super Mario RPG
ArtePiazza She is known for her involvement in Square’s Dragon Quest series, starting with Dragon Quest 3 in 1996. She mainly worked on the computer graphics design of the first titles and later produced the remakes for PS2 and Nintendo DS.
Moriwaki most recently served as assistant director on Pikmin 4. Previously, he worked on Yoshi’s Crafted World (2019) and Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Bros. (2013).
Yoko Shimomura is a renowned composer who has worked on Kingdom Hearts, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, Parasite Eve, Mario & Luigi: Dream Team Bros. and many other video games.
