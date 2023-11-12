Was the developer revealed of the remake of Super Mario RPG for Nintendo Switch, made by Nintendo and Square Enix. A copyright notice attached to eShop pre-orders reveals that Japanese studio ArtePiazza developed the game.

Further details on the team behind the Super Mario RPG remake were shared by Twitter user Mondo_Mega, who showed through some content that includes spoilers to the game (and which we will therefore not share in this news) that Ayako Moriwaki from Nintendo EPD would direct Super Mario RPG for Switch.

According to Mondo_Mega, other Nintendo EPD staff members participated in the art direction, graphics, and user interface of Mario RPG. Nintendo Picturesthe animation studio formed last year, would provide graphics and animations for the characters.

Also several members of the original development team of Mario RPG would have worked on the new version, including event designer Taro Kudo, co-director Yoshihiko Maekawa and composer Yoko Shimomura.

It is then indicated that the involvement of Square Enix in Mario RPG for Switch he limited himself mainly to supervision.