Like every beginning of the week, the new weekly issue of the Japanese magazine Famitsu reports the ranking of most anticipated video games from his audience, which shows Super Mario RPG still at the top but now followed by Super Mario Bros. Wonderwhich surpassed Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Let’s see the new updated ranking, published on the pages of the magazine:

[NSW] Super Mario RPG – 530 votes

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 509 votes

[PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 477 votes

[NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 413 votes

[PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 207 votes

[NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! – 201 votes

[PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 193 votes

[PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 186 votes

[PS5] Pragmata – 170 votes

[PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 164 votes

[NSW] Ys X – 156 votes

[PS5] Ys X – 151 votes

[PS5] Tekken 8 – 122 votes

[PS4] Ys X – 111 votes

[NSW] Persona 5 Tactica – 106 votes

[NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 93 votes

[PS5] Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 92 votes

[PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 90 votes

[NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns – 85 votes

[PS4] Persona 5 Tactica – 80 votes

[NSW] Pikmin 1 + 2 – 77 votes

[NSW] Rear Sekai – 76 votes

[PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 74 votes

[NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant – 71 votes

[PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 69 votes

[NSW] Star Ocean: The Second Story R – 61 ratings

[PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 60 votes

[NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – 58 votes

[NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 56 votes

As we always say, this is a very small sample of voters, but rather indicative of what the tastes are in Japan.