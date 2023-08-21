The new ranking of the most anticipated games by readers of Famitsu magazine , which as usual offers us a cross-section of the tastes and expectations of Japanese players. This time we find in the lead Super Mario RPG but with a difference of very few votes compared to Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth .

A ranking dominated by Japanese RPGs

Also this week the ranking sees an overwhelming success for i RPG pure or hybridized to mainly Japanese-style action mechanics. In addition to Super Mario RPG and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we can see how many votes were also awarded to games like Like a Dragon 8, Ys X, Persona 5 Tactica and Persona 3 Reload.

There are exceptions such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Armored Core 6, which will debut in stores this week, on August 25th to be precise.

It is again surprising to see Pragmata among the highest positions in the rankings, despite the fact that the game has basically disappeared from the radar for a long time and the last time Capcom talked about it was to postpone it to a later date. It is also curious to note that among the thirty games in the standings only one is made by a western studio. We are talking about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which finished in twenty-sixth place.