The new ranking of the most anticipated games by readers of Famitsu magazine, which as usual offers us a cross-section of the tastes and expectations of Japanese players. This time we find in the lead Super Mario RPGbut with a difference of very few votes compared to Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth.
So let’s see below the complete top 30:
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 822 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 816 votes
- [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder – 548 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 472 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 403 votes
- [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 350 votes
- [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawattru! – 336 votes
- [PS5] Armored Core VI – 334 votes
- [NSW] Ys X – 276 votes
- [PS5] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 260 votes
- [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 233 votes
- [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica – 217 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 191 votes
- [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster – 183 votes
- [PS5] Tekken 8 – 182 votes
- [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 180 votes
- [PS5] Ys X – 175 votes
- [NSW] Fate/Samurai Remnant – 170 votes
- [NSW] Detective Pikachu Returns – 156 votes
- [PS4] Yakuza 8 – 154 votes
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 – 148 votes
- [PS4] Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name – 143 votes
- [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 138 votes
- [NSW] Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – 119 votes
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 117 votes
- [PS5] Assassin’s Creed Mirage – 111 votes
- [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 98 votes
- [PS4] Ys X – 95 votes
- [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 90 votes
- [PS4] Fate/Samurai Remnant – 85 votes
A ranking dominated by Japanese RPGs
Also this week the ranking sees an overwhelming success for i RPG pure or hybridized to mainly Japanese-style action mechanics. In addition to Super Mario RPG and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, we can see how many votes were also awarded to games like Like a Dragon 8, Ys X, Persona 5 Tactica and Persona 3 Reload.
There are exceptions such as Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Armored Core 6, which will debut in stores this week, on August 25th to be precise.
It is again surprising to see Pragmata among the highest positions in the rankings, despite the fact that the game has basically disappeared from the radar for a long time and the last time Capcom talked about it was to postpone it to a later date. It is also curious to note that among the thirty games in the standings only one is made by a western studio. We are talking about Assassin’s Creed Mirage, which finished in twenty-sixth place.
#Super #Mario #RPG #anticipated #game #Famitsu #Final #Fantasy #Rebirth
Leave a Reply