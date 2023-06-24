Super Mario RPG has already produced a first, excellent, result, reaching the top of the ranking of best selling games on Amazon US, for being a remake and still being in reservation. Let’s see the current standings:

1) Super Mario RPG Remake

2) The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

3) Super Mario Bros. Wonder

4)Final Fantasy XVI

5) Pikmin 1+2 Collection

As you can see, four of five games in the top 5 are for Nintendo Switchthree of which were announced during the recent Nintendo Direct: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pikmin 1+2 Collection and, indeed, Super Mario RPG, evidently the most desired of all, despite the fact that it follows a title released years ago on Super Nintendo.

Evidently there is a desire to play a different Super Mario. It must also be said that the original was very beautiful indeed, so it is no wonder that some want to revive it with the new look and feel.

Be that as it may, the ranking also demonstrates how much Nintendo Switch is alive and well as a gaming machine, despite the slowdown in sales over the last year, which should be considered physiological given that the hybrid console has long since passed the peak of its life cycle.