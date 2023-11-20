This new week also opens with the traditional ranking of most anticipated games by the Japanese public Famitsuwhich he still sees Super Mario RPG in the lead despite having already been released at this point, thus beating Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth probably for the last time, given that it is destined to be removed from the rankings.

The votes were collected before Friday 17 November, the release date of Super Mario RPG, which was evidently still the most anticipated even a few hours after launch, therefore it remained at the top despite the publication of the ranking being “posthumous” compared to launch of the game.

So let’s see what the most anticipated games are for Japanese Famitsu users: