This new week also opens with the traditional ranking of most anticipated games by the Japanese public Famitsuwhich he still sees Super Mario RPG in the lead despite having already been released at this point, thus beating Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth probably for the last time, given that it is destined to be removed from the rankings.
The votes were collected before Friday 17 November, the release date of Super Mario RPG, which was evidently still the most anticipated even a few hours after launch, therefore it remained at the top despite the publication of the ranking being “posthumous” compared to launch of the game.
So let’s see what the most anticipated games are for Japanese Famitsu users:
- [NSW] Super Mario RPG – 747 votes
- [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – 694 votes
- [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – 451 votes
- [PS5] Like a Dragon 8 – 339 votes
- [PS5] Persona 3 Reload – 292 votes
- [PS5] Pragmata – 196 votes
- [PS5] Tekken 8 – 191 votes
- [PS4] Like a Dragon 8 – 159 votes
- [PS5] Dragon’s Dogma 2 – 148 votes
- [NSW] Persona 5 Tactica – 138 votes
- [PS4] Persona 3 Reload – 117 votes
- [NSW] SaGa Emerald Beyond – 111 votes
- [PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink – 95 votes
- [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door – 93 votes
- [NSW] Unicorn Overlord – 92 votes
- [PS5] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 90 votes
- [NSW] Ushiro – 88 votes
- [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island – 85 votes
- [NSW] Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time – 80 votes
- [NSW] Professor Layton and the New World of Steam – 77 votes
- [PS5] Persona 5 Tactica – 74 votes
- [PS5] Unicorn Overlord – 69 votes
- [NSW] Suikoden I & II HD Remaster: Gate Rune and Dunan Unification Wars – 67 votes
- [PS5] Metaphor: ReFantazio – 66 votes
- [PS4] Persona 5 Tactica – 64 votes
- [PS5] Cities: Skylines II – 56 votes
- [NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime – 55 votes
- [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong – 53 votes
- [PS5] Baldur’s Gate 3 – 51 votes
- [PS4] Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – 50 votes
From the next one we will probably see Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth in the lead
The second most awaited is always Final Fantasy 7 Rebirthprobably destined to become the most awaited game starting next week, considering that Super Mario RPG must now leave the ranking in question as it is available.
For the rest, the titles at the top of the ranking are more or less the same that we have been finding for several weeks now, with the particular curiosity of the presence of Pragmata, the still mysterious Capcom game which has been postponed several times but which evidently has caught the attention of the players.
We remind you that this is a ranking drawn up on a rather small sample of readers of Famitsu magazine, but it is interesting because it can give an idea of the tastes of users in the Japanese market.
