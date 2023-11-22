Super Mario RPG returns in its new version for Switch but, apart from the obvious graphic and technical evolution, many aspects have remained unchanged (or almost) compared to 1996.

Culex he is the secret boss of the original Super Mario RPG who also returns in the remake, but this time in a double form: in this guide we will see how to unlock both boss battles and the best strategy to take home victory.

WARNING: as you continue reading you will encounter spoilers on the plot and settings of Super Mario RPG, we advise you to proceed only with this awareness.

How to unlock the battle with the Culex “pixel” version

The first version of Culex that we can deal with is the perfect re-presentation, graphically speaking, of the demon in the original game. To face it it will not be necessary to have completed the main plot, but you will have to complete a series of simple steps.

You arrive at Talponia and enter the house in the north-west area of ​​the map: once inside, talk to the miner.

and enter the house in the north-west area of ​​the map: once inside, talk to the miner. This will sell you on the beauty of 500 coins fireworks: buy them.

fireworks: buy them. Exit the house and go to the crates immediately to your right: you will find a baby mole hidden among the crates who will mistake your fireworks for a Glittering Stone . Make the exchange.

. Make the exchange. Now go to Monstro Town and arrive at the dark door that cannot be opened: thanks to the Glittering Stone you will finally be able to open the door and talk to Culex, deciding whether or not to start the challenge. Once the monster has been defeated, the door will disappear : but don’t worry, by continuing to read our guide you will discover the steps to take to make it reappear.

How to unlock the battle with the Culex “3D” version

To challenge again Culex in a three-dimensional remastered version this time it will be necessary to have concluded the main plot of the game. At this point, you will have to perform a series of actions in the post-game:

Take advantage of the voucher for one night at Marrymore : a cutscene starring Geno will begin during the night.

: a cutscene starring Geno will begin during the night. Head to the Hill of Dreams and interact with them all the new stars : you will recognize them because they are pink.

: you will recognize them because they are pink. Return to the Tadpole Pond and, on the advice of the Sage Frog, return to the Belome temple for challenge the boss again .

. Return to the Tadpole Pond and the Sage will propose that you challenge all the bosses again: once this is done, you will receive a Super Glittering Stone.

Return to Monster Town and use the stone again at the same door as the previous challenge: you will unlock the 3D version of Culex, which you can challenge again.





The strategy to beat Culex

Culex, despite being an optional boss, is without a doubt the most difficult in the entire game: He is the one with the highest HP and is equipped with a series of magical abilities capable of inflicting great damage.

The best thing to do is certainly hold Peach in your party, perhaps strengthening its defenses with high-level armor: in this way, it will be possible to quickly heal and revive allies.

In the first phase of the battle we advise you to aim to eliminate the crystals around the monster: each one has 2000 life points, but their destruction will greatly limit Culex’s attacks.

In the second phase the monster will launch powerful attacks that are difficult to parry: the best thing to do, in this case, is certainly to go into battle with an inventory full of useful tools for recharging HP and reviving allies.

If you are curious to know something more about Super Mario RPG and the work done by Nintendo to bring this historic title back into vogue after 27 years, we recommend you read our review.