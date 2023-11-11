We already knew that the original director for Super Mario RPG on the SNES, Chihiro Fujioka, wasn’t returning for the upcoming Switch remake, but now we know which development studio did lead development: ArtePiazza.

As spotted by Naruki on into the director role.

Super Mario RPG – Nintendo Direct 6.21.2023

That said, some of the inaugural developers who worked on the 1996 original have also been credited in the game, including co-director Yoshihiko Maekawa, composer Yoko Shimomura, and designer Taro Kudo.

Be careful if you are searching for Super Mario RPG news online, however; Early copies of the game are reportedly already circulating, which means there are unmarked spoilers around if you aren’t careful. So if you’re hoping for an unspoiled experience, now may be a good time to mute some key words on social media…

Announced at Nintendo Direct event earlier this year, the Super Mario RPG remake is a faithful recreation of the original 1996 game that was never physically released in Europe. The Switch remake is slated to release on November 17, 2023.