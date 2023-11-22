The remake of Super Mario RPG It hasn’t even been on the market for a week, but a terrible bug has already been discovered that could ruin your experience. Fortunately for fans, Nintendo is already aware of this, and has revealed that a patch that fixes this problem will arrive next month.

Although there is no specific information at the moment, Nintendo has revealed that the next patch for the Super Mario RPG remake will be available sometime in December of this year. For those who have been fortunate enough not to encounter this bug, in some cases after the Paratroopa event is activated in Monstro Town, Paratroopas will not appear when you go to Land’s End, which will prevent you from progressing in the game.

To solve this, at least for the moment, you must go to the Mushroom Kingdom and then return to Land’s End again. Doing so should cause the Paratroopas to appear as expected. You don’t need to enter the castle. The bug should be fixed if you enter the town around the castle.

Even with this error in mind, Super Mario RPG It’s a fantastic remake that looks impeccable. and, beyond this issue, it is free of any errors that harm the players’ experience. On related topics, you can check out our review of this title here. Likewise, the technical details of this delivery have been revealed.

Editor’s Note:

No game is error-free. Fortunately, in this case we are talking about an inconvenience that, although it can ruin the experience for more than one, is not something that completely destroys the adventure for more than one. We hope this is resolved as soon as possible.

Via: Nintendo Everything