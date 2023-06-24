Through Amazon Italy you can reserve a Switch copy of Super Mario RPG. The price is €59.99 and the release date is November 17, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

It is also in this case a reservation at guaranteed minimum price. As always, we remind you that this means that the price you pay will be equal to the lowest figure that appeared on Amazon between the time of your pre-order and the time of shipment. The reservation is free and can be canceled at any time before shipment at no cost. The game is sold and fulfilled by Amazon.

Super Mario RPG is the remake of the 1996 SNES game. This version, for Nintendo Switch, offers completely revised 3D graphics, with a new visual style and updated and modernized cinematics. We will have to join forces with a series of heroes of the Starway and stop the evil Blacksmith Gang. We will be able to control Mario, Peach, Bowser and more in a turn-based RPG.