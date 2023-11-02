The film, unfortunately currently only available in Japanese, offers an all-round overview of the game, focusing in particular on the combat, exploration and side activities .

Nintendo has released a new trailer Of Super Mario RPG which summarizes the characteristic features of the remake coming out on Nintendo Switch next November 17, 2023 .

Super Mario RPG, a great classic returns to Nintendo Switch

For those who don’t know, it’s a complete makeover of the original Super Mario RPG released way back in 1996 on SNES, from which it inherits the story, characters and settings, but reconstructing everything with modern graphics, rearranged music and adding some new gameplay features.

For example, the fights will once again be turn-based and will require the player to press certain buttons to enhance the strength of the attacks, but this time with perfect timing it will be possible to damage all the enemies on the field and the “three-way move”a special combined shot between all the characters on the field that causes significant damage to the unfortunate person in question.

The news doesn’t end here, because some have been added extralike the bestiary, a new difficulty level designed for beginners, the possibility of facing enhanced versions of the bosses in the endgame and switching from the original soundtrack to that of the remake at any time.