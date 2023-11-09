Super Mario RPG was shown by Nintendo with a panoramic trailer which he presents the characters and mechanics of the long-awaited Switch exclusive, arriving in stores on November 17th.
A few days ago we wrote a special with five reasons to keep an eye on Super Mario RPG, this one video it just reiterates the concept: the remake of the Nintendo classic promises damn well.
A jump into the past
The most awaited game by Famitsu readers, Super Mario RPG is the remake of a title published way back in 1996 on SNES: the first RPG ever dedicated to Marioborn from Shigeru Miyamoto’s desire to explore new genres.
The new edition boasts completely redesigned, funny and colorful graphics, but on a structural and content level it faithfully reproduces the original experience.
