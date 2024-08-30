Nintendo releases a new trailer online for Super Mario Party: Jamboreea new chapter in the famous party game series, announcing new playable characters within the roster. These are Pauline And Ninjaswho will be present at the game’s launch scheduled for next October 17thexclusively on Nintendo Switch.

Let’s see them in action below.

Super Mario Party Jamboree – Pauline joins the party!

PAULINE JOINS THE PARTY AS A NEW PLAYABLE CHARACTER WITH NINJI IN SUPER MARIO PARTY JAMBOREE August 30, 2024 – Check out the trailer Super Mario Party Jamboree – Pauline Joins the Party! (Nintendo Switch) to see Pauline and Ninji in action before the launch of Super Mario Party Jamboree For Nintendo Switch October 17, 2024. 22 characters from across the Mushroom Kingdom – more than any other Mario Party game – are ready to jam. Play as mischievous Boo, friendly Yoshi, Mario himself, and more. You can also play as Pauline and Ninji for the first time in the Mario Party series. Get ready for the biggest party ever in Super Mario Party Jamboree for Nintendo Switch. From carousel challenges to motion-controlled mini golf, this jamboree is packed with minigames—up to 110! More than ever before! Visit our website Nintendo IT for more information.

Source: Nintendo Italy