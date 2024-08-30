In it Nintendo Direct This summer there were many relevant announcements regarding the games that will be coming to Switch in 2024, one of them was Super Mario Party Jamboree, This installment of the franchise promises to bring completely new boards but retaining the essence of the first games. And now that we are two months away from its release, new information has begun to spread that is very much worth commenting on.

Through a trailer a new guest has joined the party, and this time it is a surprise, as it is none other than Paulinewho is recently being integrated into the Mario universe after being lost for years in the games of Vs. Donkey Kong. And that has been reflected in his recent appearances in Odysseyas well as sports launches developed by the company Camelot.

Here is the reveal trailer:

This marks a signal for the interest of Nintendo in wanting to integrate more forgotten characters, and it would even be possible that we see her in other releases as someone standard, and she is also present in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, so it will be a joy for the veterans to see her compete alongside the others to become the superstar. So it is possible that later we will see some more like Bowser Jr. and even the King of the Koopas himself, since they have only been used as traps in the games.

Here is the official description of the game:

Grab your friends, pick a board, and enjoy a fun Mario-style party. Pick a character, roll some dice, and compete in a variety of minigames to see who can collect the most stars. From carousel competitions to mini-golf matches using motion control*, there are over 110 minigames to enjoy across seven boards! Ride the waves on Goomba Island, search for stars in the exotic Rainbow Plaza mall, or rediscover the magic of Mario’s nostalgic Western World and Rainbow Castle. With 22 playable characters (including new challengers Pauline and Ninji), there’s something exciting for every guest at this extravagant party! Race around the board in Bowserathlon, the series’ first-ever 20-player online competition**, and see who can rack up the highest scores in mini-games like the dynamic Hyperhighway. The higher your score in each round, the faster you can reach the finish line. If co-op play is more your thing, take on Imposter Bowser in Bowser Squad, the 8-player online mode. You can also play Mario Party mode with friends***, family***, and other players online!

Remember that Super Mario Party Jamboree is put on sale October 17 on Switch.

Via: Nintendo

Author’s note: There’s a lot of joy in seeing Pauline as a familiar face in the Mario universe. It would be interesting if we get to see her in the Smash series in the future, for example.