Super Mario Party is one of the best party games of recent years and is able to entertain gamers of all kinds and of all ages. Lately Multiplayer.it took part in the Super Mario Party Challenge, a nice competition organized by Nintendo and Video Games Party which involved various Italian videogame newspapers. Here’s how it went.

Our editorial team was represented by Alessandra Borgonovo who in the role of Rosalinda challenged her colleagues Andrea Maiellano of Tom’s Hardware Game Division, Enrico Andreuccetti of Gamesource and Valentino Cinefra of Spaziogames in a fun-filled competition thanks to the Super Mario Party mini-games. To celebrate the final of the event, Video Games Party has published a video with the best of the performances of our Alessandra, which you can see thanks to the player above.

After a battle with no holds barred and full of fun, unfortunately, the editors of Multiplayer.it have to settle for fourth place. The winner of the competition was Enrico of Gamesource, followed by Valentino of Spaziogames, with Andrea closing the podium in third place. We will definitely make up for it next time, with a very aggressive Alessandra who is already training to excel in “Pertica Sprint”.

Super Mario Party for Nintendo Switch introduces several new features that make the game even more strategic, such as specific dice for each character. There are also mini-games that take full advantage of the potential of Joy-Con and new modes to enjoy with friends and family. To find out more, we recommend reading our Super Mario Party review.