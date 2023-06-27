2023 is undoubtedly a great year for Super Mario, which after the announcement of several games in the latest Direct and the stratospheric success of the Illumination film, has now also become part of a collaboration between Nintendo hey cookies Oreo, for a limited edition of the same call Super Mario Oreos.

Oreo created cookies with sixteen different characters from the world of Mario on them, including Luigi, Yoshi, Goomba, Bowser Jr. and Mario himself. There will also be bonuses such as stars and fire flowers. THE packages of cookies will contain a random selection of designs.

In addition, Oreo has organized a event on social media, inviting those who buy the biscuits to participate in a challenge, which consists of stacking the biscuits with the protagonist design on the rim of a glass of milk, trying to prevent them from falling into the white liquid. Participants will have to share their videos on social media as part of a collective effort to rescue Princess Peach from Bowser’s castle.

Vishnu Nair, the senior brand manager of Oreo, said the initiative aims to unite lovers of cookies and Super Mario by giving them a mission to carry out, inspired by games. Those who participate will receive a surprise, which will be announced in due course.

Super Mario Oreos will be available from July 10, 2023, but will only be purchasable for a limited time.