According to a new study, Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch it's a great game for relieve depression. Obviously we're not talking about “cure”, but the Nintendo title seems to be excellent for your mental health.
According to a Frontiers in Psychiatry report, a test was conducted to monitor the impact of 3D video games on individuals suffering from depression. In total, 46 participants took part in this study over a six-week period and were divided into three groups. One of these groups played Super Mario Odyssey, another used a program called CogPack, and the third received standard treatment for symptoms of depression. At the end of the test, it emerged that the group that played Super Mario Odyssey was able to combat depression more effectively.
As indicated conclusion of the study, Super Mario Odyssey alone is not enough to completely help eliminate the effects of depression, of course. However, when combined with other methods, including therapy, it seems that video games can help a lot on this front.
The exact words of the studio on Super Mario Odyssey
“The results indicate that, after six weeks of training, the 3D video game group showed a significant decrease in the percentage of participants with clinically significant levels of self-reported depressive symptoms and greater average motivation to train compared to the control group active”, we read in the conclusions of the study.
“Moreover, the results suggest significant improvements in visuospatial (working) memory tasks during post-testing in both training groups, however the 3D video game group demonstrates more selective improvements and does not perform significantly better than the other two groups. However, these mixed results suggest that video game training may be a cost-effective and feasible intervention for patients with MDD, which can be used in conjunction with regular treatment and therapy.”
