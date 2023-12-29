According to a new study, Super Mario Odyssey for Nintendo Switch it's a great game for relieve depression. Obviously we're not talking about “cure”, but the Nintendo title seems to be excellent for your mental health.

According to a Frontiers in Psychiatry report, a test was conducted to monitor the impact of 3D video games on individuals suffering from depression. In total, 46 participants took part in this study over a six-week period and were divided into three groups. One of these groups played Super Mario Odyssey, another used a program called CogPack, and the third received standard treatment for symptoms of depression. At the end of the test, it emerged that the group that played Super Mario Odyssey was able to combat depression more effectively.

As indicated conclusion of the study, Super Mario Odyssey alone is not enough to completely help eliminate the effects of depression, of course. However, when combined with other methods, including therapy, it seems that video games can help a lot on this front.