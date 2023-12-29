Mario Bros makes us rack our brains, Mario Kart makes us furious (damn blue shells) and Mario Party makes us have fun… but would you have ever thought that Mario Odyssey could it have helped us in situations where mental health is in difficulty?

A recent study published on the site Frontiers illustrated to the world the positive effects that Mario Odyssey can have on those afflicted by depression. The studio proved that the 3D platformer released on Switch is capable of relieve symptoms of the most feared mood disorder at all ages.

THE 46 participants those suffering from depressive disorder were given three different tools to deal with their condition: among these was the video game for Nintendo Switch.

At the end of the experiment, which lasted 6 weeks, the researchers found that those who had played the game had developed the best means to combat depression.

The scholars were keen to underline that the use of video games certainly cannot be considered a substitute for traditional therapies, much more a practice to be combined with the latter. This would lead to a rather sectoral reduction of the major symptoms.

Super Mario Odyssey was the title taken into consideration for this specific test, but previous studies have shown how video gaming in general can be of support in situations of mood disorder.



