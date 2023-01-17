Nintendo has sent its fans of e-mail related to Super Mario Odysseystarting many speculations about what they may be hiding, new game included. In fact, the email itself is quite strange, considering that the game dates back to 2017 and was not supported as was the case with others (e.g. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe). So why ask now “What was your favorite journey in Super Mario Odyssey?”

The text of the email doesn’t actually seem all that cryptic, except at the end:

“The adventure that Mario made his Nintendo Switch debut was his most unique yet! From dodging devastating dinosaurs, to looting pyramids in a poncho, to finding his groove at the New Donk City festival, the most important man in the Mushroom Kingdom has seen a lot of landscapes!

But there could be so much more to discover… Maybe it’s worth picking up the Odyssey once again and doing the whole journey again.”

Now, the possibilities brought into play by the speculations are essentially three: the aforementioned arrival of a new game, in a WarioWare-style operation (which was anticipated by a survey); the launch of an update, perhaps related to the upcoming Super Mario Bros. – The Movie; a simple promotion of the game, just in view of the arrival of the film in cinemas.

It is difficult to say which hypothesis is more probable. In any case, the arrival of a new Mario platformer wouldn’t even be too strange, considering the time that has passed since the previous one. Of course, take everything for what it is, i.e. pure speculation, waiting for Nintendo to communicate something.