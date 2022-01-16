Although the rumors about a hypothetical Super Mario Odyssey 2 continue to chase each other and become more and more intense, according to some recent rumors it seems that Nintendo has plans to develop at least two other games starring Mario for Nintendo Switch. The first of these should be a new sports themed game, even if it is not clear in which discipline the good Mario will be the protagonist this time.

Between tennis, golf and football, Mario has already lent himself to various disciplines over the course of his long videogame career, and therefore it is not clear whether this new sports game will be a revival of a sport already seen in the past or of something new. Certainly a new game in the series Mario Strikers, whose second and final installment was released in 2007 on the Wii, would probably be the one to excite fans of Mario sports titles the most.

The source of this indiscretion, namely Zippo, claims he does not know what the theme of this alleged sporting title will be, although he speculates that it could be Baseball:

This may be Mario’s first baseball game in nearly 15 years and I expect a huge cast of playable characters, including some characters from Namco. Pac Man, Don Chan and Klonoa would all make sense to me.

Another source, namely Leaky Pandy, claims that a new Mario game will be revealed this year. The title in question could be the one already mentioned Super Mario Odyssey 2, or it could refer to the aforementioned new Mario sports game we’ve talked about so far.

still to be revealed titles… hard to say if they will be on track. Of the in-house titles:

-One is Monolith new title

-One is a new IP that comes w / additional hardware (like RingFit) – genre is “social game”

-One is a Mario game There could be more titles we are unaware of.

All of this being linked to mere speculations resulting from indiscretions and alleged leaks, we invite you to take with a grain of salt what you have read so far.