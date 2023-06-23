Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG bring the Nintendo mascot back to Switch after years of absence (Odyssey is from 2017).

At today’s Nintendo Direct, the Japanese company unveiled not one, but two new Mario video games due out this year. It is a completely new two-dimensional title and the remake of an iconic classic that has never arrived in Europe before, which aim to further cement the mustachioed plumber as a pop icon after the commercial success of Super Mario Bros. The Movie. Let’s take a look at all the official details shared by Nintendo.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder —

The first is Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Arrived as “one more thing” at the end of the Nintendo Direct, Wonder is “the next evolution of 2D side-scrolling Super Mario Bros. games is coming to Nintendo Switch. Touching a wonder flower in the game unlocks the wonders of the world. For example, pipes could come alive, hordes of enemies could appear, or characters’ appearances could be altered, transforming gameplay in unpredictable ways. Different surprises are hidden in each level”. Playable characters include Princess Peach, Princess Daisy and Yoshi, as well as familiar characters such as Mario, Luigi and Toad. But to steal the show is the new transformation of Mario, which will see him become an elephant. The launch is scheduled for October 20.

Super Mario RPG —

The second is Super Mario RPG. This is the remake with a modern look of the great classic made for SNES in collaboration with Square. But, despite being a remake, as happened recently, Live A Live is also a first time in Europe, since the original was only released in Japan and the United States. “Join Mario, Bowser, Princess Peach and the original characters Mallow and Geno in an RPG full of twists and treasures. Mario must join forces with his allies to stop the evil Blacksmith Band, recover seven stars and repair the Starway,” is the description of the game. Which also has historical value: with its turn-based combat, it was the first RPG in Mario history. The release is scheduled for November 17th.

Princess Peach will star in a brand new title for #NintendoSwitch coming next year! pic.twitter.com/UViXPj9d4I — Nintendo Italia (@NintendoItalia) June 21, 2023

And Princess Peach… —

Among the great novelties of Nintendo Direct we also find Princess Peach, who for the first time in the history of the series will be the protagonist of a video game of her own. We don’t know much about the title, except that it will be available during 2024 (one of the few, together with Luigi’s Mansion 2, to be at the event despite not coming out this year). From the brief taste of gameplay that we have been able to see, it should be a 2D musical platformer with an exquisite graphic design, which at times recalls that of Mario Galaxy. But we’ll have to wait to find out more.