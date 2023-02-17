This year will be important for fans of Nintendoit is because in a couple of months it will reach the consoles The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, game that has captivated us with a new trailer. For its part, on the cinema side, it will arrive Super Mario Bros. The Moviewhich is currently under development by Illumination Studios.

For a couple of months some previews of it have been released, including small teasers that show us new characters, including a very nice commercial that is reminiscent of the series from the 90’s. And now with so much expectation, the duration that the film will have has been confirmed, a time that is neither very long nor short.

The information comes courtesy of the Irish Film Classification Office, who say the film will be around 1 hour 32 minutes long, possibly including the end credits. This is very normal for animated films, since they seek to have all the attention possible from the children’s audience.

This will be the first great return of the franchise after a long absence from the cinema, since the live action from a few years ago presented a failure in tickets and also in criticism. Even their own actors complained after having played the characters, an opinion that remained so for many years over time.

Remember that the movie opens on 6 of April.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: It is not news that it will last such a short time, after all it is a film aimed at children. It only remains to wait a little over a month to enjoy this animation.