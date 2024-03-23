The players of Super Mario Maker for Nintendo Wii U they did it and completed the tour de force that pushed them to play it all levels created for the game before the game's servers were shut down. Actually there is also a plot twist: they had already made it last week, as the last remaining level turned out to be a fake.

It's called “Trimming the Herbs” and features a absurd difficulty. It lasts a few seconds, but requires inhuman precision to overcome… literally. Ahoyo, the author of the level, has in fact revealed that it was uploaded to the servers thanks to a speedrun tool that allowed him to complete it by deceiving the system (to upload the Super Mario Maker levels it was first necessary to demonstrate that they could be completed by humans ). So, in effect, Trimming the Herbs cannot be completed without using cheats and has been disqualified, making “The Last Dance” the last level in the game to be finished.