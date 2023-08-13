Nintendo would be developing a new major chapter in the series Super Mario using the UnrealEngine 4 . The release of the game was going to be planned on Nintendo Switch 2 , convenient name given to the console that will succeed the Nintendo Switch. It was reported by the insider Zippo, known for his leaks, which proved to be reliable, in the Nintendo sphere.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder will be released on Nintendo Switch

We don’t think anyone will be surprised to hear that a new Super Mario is in development for a new console from Nintendo. Indeed, anyone who wanted to could have predicted it, even without being an insider, considering the modus operandi of the company.

The part on the Unreal Engine is more interesting, given that Zippo talks about an ongoing collaboration between Nintendo and Epic Games, with more games that will take advantage of the well-known engine. The development studios that will adopt it are among the most prestigious among the first parties of the Zelda house: Intelligent Systems (Fire Emblem series), Game Freak (Pokémon series), Monolith Soft (Xenoblade series) and Nintendo EPD Tokyo/1 UP Studio (Super Mario).

Of course it is fair to remember that it is only about rumors and that there is nothing confirmed. After all, Nintendo hardly comments on similar rumors, so we just have to wait for the right time to learn about the company’s plans for the future of Super Mario and its consoles.

In the coming months, in fact, the so-called Nintendo Switch 2 should be presented, which should be released in 2024, according to various reports, also unconfirmed.