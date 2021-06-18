Amazon Australia has revealed Bowser’s Airship, the next big addition to Lego’s Super Mario range.

Bowser’s airship is one of the biggest Super Mario sets we’ve seen so far. This addition of 1152 pieces provides one of the most beautiful constructions in the entire range.

There is no official launch date yet, and the product page on Amazon has been deleted. However, we expect it to arrive in August alongside the upcoming Super Luigi Starter Kit and third set of blind bag add-ons officially announced earlier this week.

As with every Lego Super Mario set, Bowser’s airship includes interactive components for the Lego Mario (or soon, Lego Luigi) electronic figurine. The photos also show a buildable Kamek, Monty Mole, and Goomba wearing a pirate hat.

We may find out more on June 26, when Nintendo will hold its first announcement livestream: Lego Con.

