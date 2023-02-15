with videoSuper Mario Bros, who doesn’t know the game? The iconic little man Mario from the world famous Nintendo computer game has found a new playground. The little guy, famous for his virtual tours over obstacle courses, has recently started racing through… the Westland. Thanks to a bike path that is full of holes.
Carel van der Velden, Lisa Vos
