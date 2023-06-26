The euphoria of the world of Super Mario resurfaced to its glory years thanks to the recent film released in collaboration with Illumination Studios. We have seen that reflected in the games that the company itself announced. Nintendo and even marketing methods with other companies. One of them is a collaboration that is happening with a cookie brand.

Today, her own Nintendo has launched a commercial on its networks that indicates the arrival of cookies with engravings of different characters from its star franchise. They include Mario, Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, Bowser, Bowser JR., Koopasamong others that the user can stack in order to defeat the villains and thus save the integrity of the castle of Peach.

Here the trailer:

Sound on! OREO cookies are getting a limited edition Super Mario makeover! Which design is your favourite? #SuperMarioOREO Learn more:https://t.co/BR8z0iqSoT pic.twitter.com/vRwhgZgctE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 26, 2023

It is worth mentioning that the launch of this special edition of cookies is next July 10thbut for now they are confirmed only for United States and Canada. In places like Mexico they might not be released, unless the same case happens when the promotion of the movie came The Batman, Well, in that case they did launch.

For now, it seems to be a great year with Super Mario. At the end of the year two important games are released, the remake of mario rpg and also the evolution of his adventures in 3D. So with all this fashion, it is likely that users want to get these cookies at any cost.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: It would be interesting to buy them, but I don’t think it would be viable to have them as a collection, since storing food is not the cleanest thing in the world. So if I see them I’ll immortalize them in photos, but I definitely won’t save them just to spoil them.