Nintendo has announced an important novelty for the franchise of Super Mariothe voice actor Charles Martinet will no longer be the voice of Mario. It was 1991 when the voice actor began collaborating with the software house by lending his voice to the iconic character, first in minor roles and then becoming his official voice actor in 1996 with the release of super mario 64.

Martinet will however continue to collaborate with the company in the new role of Mario Ambassador, which will allow him to travel the world and interact with the many fans of the franchise. In the future, the software house will also release a special video message that you will see Shigeru Miyamoto And Charles Martinet as protagonists.

We just have to wait for more information to find out who will be Mario’s new voice in the company’s future projects.

Source: Nintendo Street Gematsu