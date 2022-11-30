The animated movie Super Mario Bros. just released a second trailer. This one was much more revealing than the first one for several aspects. He gave us our first glimpse of Princess Peach and the beefy Donkey Kong. Not to mention that he provided more information about the story from him.

Not only that, it was also loaded with multiple references to the world of plumber video games. That’s why we decided to share all the ones we found, in case you haven’t noticed them all.. It seems that Nintendo is throwing all the meat on the grill with this tape.

Super Mario Bros will pay tribute to the beginnings of the plumber

The first scene of the new trailer shows us Mario facing off against Donkey Kong. This alone is already a reference to the beginnings of both characters, since they started out as rivals. As if that were not enough, where they fight is full of red beams, just like in the levels of those early gorilla games.

Further into the trailer we can see that Princess Peach is training Mario to be a hero. The curious thing about the training camp is that it is arranged like the levels of the first adventure of the plumber. With everything and the iconic flag at the end.

Source: Illumination

As if that were not enough, here we see many of the classic dangers of Super Mario Bros. Like piranha plants, spinning fireballs and for a few brief moments Bullet Bill. Not to mention the platforms that fall over after a while of standing on them.

One more reference can be seen in one of the funniest moments of the trailer. D.where Mario, Peach and Toad are walking across a bridge full of cheep-cheeps, the mouthy fish. Surely fans remembered the countless times they went over bridges with these enemies jumping over again.

The world is not only the Mushroom Kingdom

The first trailer had already hinted that there would be different kingdoms in Super Mario Bros. This second confirms it and also allows us a look at these thanks to a map that the toads see. Some eagle-eyed fans have even started naming some of them already.

The main island that we see is that of the Mushroom Kingdom, with the rather notorious castle. Higher up is Sarasaland, a kingdom full of pyramids and sand, ruled by Princess Daisy. Will we see this other monarch in action?

Source: Illumination

Above Sarasaland we can see Donkey Kong Island, although we don’t know if this will be its name in the movie. Since it seems that Donkey is just a gladiator, while the ruler is Cranky Kong. However the face of an ape is quite apparent on the map.

Then we have what seems to be Yoshi’s island due to its big colorful mountains like the ones in the dinosaur game. Finally we see two islands covered in lava. One of them seems to be the ice kingdom we saw in the first trailer. While the second may be Bowser’s home.

Something we can’t miss is that Princess Peach mentions that ‘there are many galaxies out there’. So it probably won’t be the only thing we’ll see of this world. That phrase may even be a reference to Rosalina’s story for a sequel.

Super Mario Bros will have the characters using power ups

One part that is impossible to miss is that both Mario and Princess Peach use power ups from the games. We see the plumber flying at high speed using his tanuki suit. While the monarch takes the powers of a fire flower.

Source: Illumination

Although we have only seen these, it opens the door for other video games to make their appearance. We’ll probably see a few mushrooms in action and even the same star power that already appeared in the previous trailer. We will have to wait to see what other surprises Super Mario Bros. has for us.

There are plenty of game characters hiding out there.

Many scenes in the trailer cut into masses of characters that make it a bit difficult to pick out specific ones. Even so, we were able to find who seems to be Wrinkly Kong among the public that witnesses the fight between Mario and Donkey Kong. She is the wife of Cranky Kong.

Bowser’s appearance in this Super Mario Bros. trailer is accompanied by a party scene with his henchmen. AHere we can see the different varieties of Koopa Troopas. As well as Shy Guys, Boom Booms, Bob-ombs, Goombas and real piranha plants.

Source: Illumination

One of the moments that has generated the most excitement among fans is the brief appearance of a horde of Yoshis. A painting appears one pink stopped while behind him hundreds run past. As in the dinosaur’s special attack in Super Smash Bros.

Perhaps the most hidden and unexpected character in Super Mario Bros appears in the Mario Kart part. Among all the cars we can see that there is Funky Kong, a member of Donkey’s family who has not missed his adventures. Due to his history in the games, he will surely have something to do with building these cars.

Super Mario Bros. Trailer Ends With Mario Kart References

Of course the key piece of this recent trailer is given in its final moments. Since Super Mario Bros will also give us a bit of Mario Kart. With all the characters traveling in custom built cars, apparently on their way to attack Bowser.

To finish off the reference, the trip is being made on a rainbow path. If you are fans of these racing games, you will know that there is never a lack of a track with this theme.. Besides that they are usually the most difficult of their respective games.

Source: Illumination

With all these references it is clear that Super Mario Bros it will be the cornerstone of what could be a Nintendo Cinematic Universe. For now everything looks quite promising, so we can’t wait for its premiere on March 30. Did you see all these references?

