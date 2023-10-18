One of the most widespread beliefs among gamers is that not all games have to be innovate to be beautiful and please. To justify certain operations, it is simply stated that you can do the classic more of the same, but done better, because after all, if you liked the previous episode, it doesn’t matter much to try to change, but you can repeat a similar experience , possibly more refined. The problem of Nintendo is that he evidently does not know this law not written by the marketing departments of the big publishers and instead tries every time to say something new, despite starting from a discussion that perhaps began almost forty years ago, as done for example with Super Mario Bros. Wonder .

Enough innovation!

We must abhor new things, not reward them!

We’re not talking about a title revolutionary, mind you, but of someone who, starting from a sedimented structure, takes his risks by proposing something different, in such a way as to show his own personality and present himself as unique, despite having a very long family tree full of masterpieces behind him. We refer you to our review for further details.

Also in 2023 Nintendo could not innovate with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, because it came from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild…and what do you want to tell him at Breath of the Wild? Yet the developers from Mario’s house were insistent and have, guiltily as you will have understood, introduced such profound and peculiar innovations into the game as to create a unique and recognizable masterpiece. Something similar was done with Pikmin 4, also released during 2023 which, while taking up the formula of its predecessors, changed it in an intelligent and innovative way, also finding public acclaim. In short, we are talking about three triple-A games from three historic series that are not content to live in the shadow of their predecessors, released for a technologically disadvantaged console. What an outrage these days. Let some ray traced lightning strike Nintendo Switch.

Well, someone should warn Nintendo that this is not how to behave. Today no one asks anymore video game multinationals to propose innovative ideas. Poor things, after all, why should they take risks? More graphics, more cutscenes and no regrets. This is how you win. Let’s leave the ideas to independent developers and, if they are successful, let’s try to buy them or imitate them, covering the clone operation with a carpet of millions of dollars. In short, dear Nintendo, adapt to the current times, what does the health of the entire industry depend on? Let it never happen that someone starts asking other publishers for a bit of courage too.