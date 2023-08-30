In a short time we will know more than one of the games that will arrive to close the year at Nintendo, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and that is because there will be a focused live to show us its gameplay and possibly an extra surprise. Of course, the fans have certain doubts regarding how the ESRB.

Within its list, it is said that it has cartoon violence, fantasy, among more elements that are usually included in this type of franchise game, but the detail is that this time there is a more striking element. That’s just including in-game purchases, and that’s usually added when you’re going to have DLC, or in most cases, the not-so-beloved microtransactions.

This could define what would be the first game in the franchise Mario in having some kind of extra payment if we talk about the main franchise, and that is that spinoffs like those of kart on console or mobile they already have this type of additional expenses. the other is Super Mario Runwhich is not considered canonical because it does not appear on an official device of the Japanese company.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wonder the October 20 on Switch.

Via: gonintendo

Editor’s note: Sounds more like DLC to me, but they could also sell the player extra characters. They have done that in other games, so it would not be surprising if it happens in the future.