The Christmas season is approaching and the big N does not want to miss the opportunity to continue boosting sales of nintendoswitch and what better way to do it with the debut of Super Mario Bros. Wonderof which more details regarding its gameplay have been known.

The enhancer to become an elephant can be used by all the characters and said animal will take different forms depending on whether it is Mario, Luigi, Peach either Daisy. It also draws attention, the revelation of new power upswhere it is possible to transform into a hole or a bubble.

For her part, the Wonder Flower has an effect to completely change the gameplay, since it will be possible to become goombas. Another innovative aspect is that at the start of each game, the player will be able to choose the special abilities to complete his journey, among which are using underwater propulsion, becoming invisible or holding on to walls.

One of the great qualities of many of the titles developed by Nintendo is their ability to be played for endless hours and in Super Mario Bros. Wonder this will not be the exception. In addition to solo mode, it will be possible to enjoy the experience with up to four players both online and locally.

As if that were not enough, a Nintendo Switch OLED commemorative under the banner of Mario Red Editionwhich will be red in its entirety and contains various winks in the dock, such as a small running plumber or the stamping of various coins when opening the hatch to insert the cables.

The console in question will be available at the beginning of October, that is, a couple of weeks before the new adventure of Marioand it can be a perfect excuse to get it, if you don’t already have one, and a perfect addition for the collecting public.

So far, Nintendo has had a spectacular 2023 with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomin addition to other productions first party and wants to put the finishing touch with Super Mario Bros. Wonderwhich surely in a very short time will become a benchmark in the entertainment industry.