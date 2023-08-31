This day has been important for Nintendo fans, since they released a direct in which the elements that will make up the Nintendo video game were detailed. Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which is shaping up to be one of the most important of the year. And within all the information revealed, there was finally talk about whether the title will have online multiplayer.

Something that is clear is that this type of game is not something that Nintendo still have mastered, so they confirmed that users will be able to play with their friends, but that they will appear as simple shadows on the stage, so as not to spend console resources. There is also the part of playing races on the same level but without the possibility of interrupting each other, it is just a kind of speedrun.

Whether you’re playing with up to three other people locally, having fun with friends in an online lobby, or casually interacting with people from all over the world, it’s great to enjoy the fun of #SuperMarioBrosWonder in company! pic.twitter.com/qleSIo3hXX — Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) August 31, 2023

Although it is not what the players really wanted to see, at least it is an advance that can be significant and be improved in sequels, to finally have the online experience but as if it were being tested locally. It is worth saying that Super Mario Maker 2 It’s still a mess in this regard, so they weren’t going to risk something similar happening in this game.

Remember that Super Mario Bros. Wondersand throws the October 20 on Switch.

Via: Nintendo

