During the long-awaited presentation of Nintendo dedicated to the upcoming game release”Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” fans received exciting news that marks a milestone in franchise history. For the first time, iconic characters from Mario They will feature Latin American voices.

At first glance, it’s understandable that some may wonder why this newness, since the characters often communicate through simple sounds of wonder or, in some cases, classic phrases like “It’s-a-me, Mario!” or a simple “Yes” or “No.” However, “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” presents a more complex and narrative-rich gameplay, with longer and more sophisticated dialogues. Therefore, the decision to regionalize the voices becomes a logical and welcome step.

One of the elements that stands out the most in this new game are some flowers that provide valuable indications to the players. These are likely to be the characters that will have the biggest role in terms of dialogue, and the choice of Latin American voices ensures that the gameplay experience is clearer and more accessible for players in the region.

Until now, Nintendo has kept secret who will be the talented voice actors who will replace Charles Martinetthe original voice of Mario, in this exciting adventure. However, the company has announced that the names of these actors will be revealed in the credits of “Super Mario Bros. Wonder,” leaving fans eager to find out who will bring these beloved characters to life in the Latin American version of the game.

Nintendo continues to generate expectations and emotions among its followers, and the inclusion of Latin American voices in “Super Mario Bros. Wonder” promises to further enrich the gaming experience in the region. Fans will be watching for more details as the release date gets closer.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: Well, I still feel that they have thanked Martinet, but I understand the intentions of Nintendo. I’m not a nintender but I look forward to this new adventure of Mario.