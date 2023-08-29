













As you just read, the The August 2023 Nintendo Direct will be dedicated to nothing more than the upcoming original Switch exclusive, Super Mario Bros. Wonder and it will last a not inconsiderable amount of 15 minutes, so don’t expect other announcements as if they were going to reveal Hollow Knight 2 or Metroid Prime 4.

Now, the important part of this event is August 31: It starts at 7:00 am PT, 8:00 am Central Mexico time and 10 am Eastern time. So you have no excuses, you know what time the show starts and you shouldn’t miss it if you want to know what’s new in the next Mario game.

When is Super Mario Bros. Wonder coming out on Nintendo Switch?

If it happens that you did not know about the existence of this next release for Nintendo Switch, we tell you that it will be available on October 20, 2023, or at least that is what the information on the eShop says.

The reserve price of Super Mario Bros. Wonder is 1,399 MXN and it returns 350 gold points, which are very good and you can use in a future purchase. This is also one of the eligible titles for Game Coupon Buyers.

